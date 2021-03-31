Man who died in BCPD custody identified

Louisiana State Police are investigating a ‘use of force’ incident involving Bossier City police that resulted in a fatality Tuesday in the city’s East Bank District. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have identified the man who died while in custody of Bossier City Police on Tuesday.

According to LSP, 30-year-old Billy Ray Hill of Bossier City died shortly after being taken into custody by BCPD officers who had been called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle near a business in the 500 block of Barksdale Boulevard in the East Bank District just after 11 a.m. EMS was called when Hill became unconscious and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were called in to investigate the in-custody death. They say an autopsy and toxicology report will be performed to determine the cause of death.