BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police will hold child safety seat checks to ensure child restraints are installed correctly in passenger vehicles Saturday in Bossier City.

The event is free and will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Airline High School, 2801 Airline Drive.

Car seats and booster seats save lives and offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. Over 30 years since child safety seat requirements started, 11,000 lives were, according to the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Proper installation is crucial for safety; however, 3 out of 4 seat installations are not optimized for security. The misuse could be due to the ever-changing safety seat styles and sizes. LSP encourages parents and other caretakers to stop by on Saturday to have their seats inspected and learn how to install them properly.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station.” Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats.

Call (318) 741-7411 to make an appointment if you cannot attend Saturday’s event.

Please take advantage of these free services to ensure your child’s safety.