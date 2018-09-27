LSP offers free child safety seat check in Caddo Parish

Louisiana State Police are offering a free child safety seat check for residents in Caddo Parish.

Troop G will hold the event between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town on 8910 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.

These checks will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions.

A limited number of seats will be available, free of charge, for those in need of a seat for their child.

Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Every Louisiana State Police troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a child safety seat “Inspection Station”.

Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling 318.741.7411.