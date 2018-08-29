Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LSP on the lookout for drunk drivers in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. - Louisiana State Police are stepping up their efforts to get drunk drivers off the road.

Troop G will conduct a sobriety / seat belt checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 31 from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Caddo Parish.

Troopers will find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Additionally, they will be checking vehicles for people who are not wearing their seat belts.

In 2017, 60% of the fatal crashes investigated by Troop G involved impairment and 64% involved people that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

LPS encourages you to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, dial *577 from your cell phone to reach the nearest LSP troop location or dial 911 to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.