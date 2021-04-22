LSP releases name of pedestrian fatally struck by truck on highway in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a truck after trying to run across a highway in Natchitoches Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to LSP, authorities received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway U.S. 71 in Campti.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on U.S. 71 while towing a trailer when Clark was walking on the southbound shoulder on the same highway.

LSP says as the Silverado was approaching Clark, the man ran across the road to the northbound shoulder. When the truck passed Clark, the pedestrian attempted to run back across the road but he was struck by the Silverado’s trailer.

Clark was fatally injured from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are urging pedestrians and drivers to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians, in most cases, can be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines.

Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking, in the roadway, in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety of pedestrians.