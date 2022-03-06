SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana state police say a Shreveport woman killed in a crash early Saturday afternoon in De Soto Parish was not wearing a seatbelt.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 5, near Dickson Lane. According to Louisiana State Police, 57-year-old Rhonda Noyes was thrown from the passenger seat of a 2006 Saturn Ion when it crashed into a tree after the driver went off the road and overcorrected.

State police have identified the driver as 60-year-old Darryl Betford, of Mansfield. Betford was wearing a seatbelt and is expected to recover.

LSP investigators say they do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers urge motorists to always remember to buckle their seat belt, regardless of their seating position. Not only is it the law, but it is also the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death if you are involved in a motor vehicle crash,” LSP said in a statement.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated six fatal crashes, resulting in seven deaths.