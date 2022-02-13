MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in a crash that killed a Minden man Sunday morning in Webster Parish.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Dorcheat Road, just south of Benson Road.

State police say 28-year-old Colby Foster was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro southbound on Dorcheat when the Dodge left the road and Foster over-corrected. As a result, the car traveled across Dorcheat and entered a ditch, where it overturned and struck a tree.

Foster, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

State police say while speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, impairment is not. However, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

“Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to obey all speed limit signs and avoid all distractions,” state police said in a statement on the fatal crash. “Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.”

In 2022, state police say Troop G has investigated three fatal crashes, resulting in three deaths.