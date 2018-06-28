LSP to conduct sobriety / seat belt checkpoint tonight

Louisiana State Police will be keeping an eye out for drunk drivers and making sure everyone is wearing their seat belt.

Troop G is planning a sobriety / seat belt checkpoint on Thursday, June 28 from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.

Trooper will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and will also be checking vehicles for people not wearing their seat belts.

In 2017, 60% of the fatal crashes investigated by Troop G involved impairment and 64% involved motorists that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

LSP encourages you to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, *577 from your cell phone to reach the nearest LSP troop location or dial 911 to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.