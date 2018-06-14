LSP to hold two free child safety seat checks

Louisiana State Police will offer two free child passenger safety seat check events this weekend.

Troop G and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will conduct the safety seat checks on Saturday June 16 in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

The first event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Bossier Parish Libraries Central Library on 2206 Beckett St. in Bossier City.

The second event will take place from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hosston Alternative School located at 14905 Oak St. in Hosston.

These checks will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.

A limited number of seats will be available, free of charge, for those in need of a seat for their child.

Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Every Louisiana State Police troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a child safety seat “Inspection Station”.

Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling 318-741-7411.