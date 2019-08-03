LSP: Webster Parish crash kills driver not wearing seatbelt

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Minden man was killed in a crash Friday night in Webster Parish.

Louisiana State Police say it happened on Dogwood Trail, west of U.S. Highway 79.

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 Dodge Status, driven by 26-year-old Jeremy Copeland, was traveling east on Dogwood Trail. Copeland lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

Copeland, who was not restrained, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

