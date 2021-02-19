LSP working to reopen I-20W from Monroe to Shreveport

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – Louisiana State Police are working to reopen a stretch of I-20 westbound from Monroe to Shreveport that was shut down Thursday due to icing issues.

Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said the agency is attempting to reopen congested areas of the interstate and they hoped to have that section of the interstate back open by Friday afternoon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a briefing Thursday that the Louisiana National Guard was bringing in wreckers and is working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to remove a number of 18-wheelers that have stopped on the side of the road and in some cases in the middle of it. This has been an issue along I-20 in Northwest Louisiana in particular, and the governor said the situation there “is going to be evolving.”