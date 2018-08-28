Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LSU fraternity suspended on probable violations

BATON ROUGE, La - WVLA - An interim suspension was ordered against the Delta Chi Fraternity chapter at Louisiana State University on Monday.

According to a letter sent by LSU Delta Chi president Jonathan Sanders, the suspension is a result of incidents that have occurred during the week of Aug. 19.

We're told the chapter is now under an investigation over potential LSU Code of Student conduct violations.

According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, hazing is not believed to be a factor but cannot be ruled out since an investigation is underway.

The provisional suspension prohibits fraternity members from having any contact with new and initiated members or third parties outside of approved chapter meetings at the Delta Chi house, among other stipulations.