LSU Health Shreveport adds extra dates, locations for COVID-19 vaccinations

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats has added extra dates and locations for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Monday, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has now been expanded to include Louisiana residents age 65 and older.

LSUHS will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the following dates and times:

SHREVEPORT

Monday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 10

First doses of the vaccine will be administered

Louisiana State Fair Grounds – 3701 Hudson Dr.

8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

ARCADIA

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Parking lot of the former Outlet Mall – 700 Factory Outlet Dr.

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MANSFIELD

Thursday, Feb. 11

Former Wal-Mart Parking lot – 1043 Washington

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MINDEN

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Webster Parish Fairgrounds – 800 Goodwill Dr.

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

NATCHITOCHES

Thursday, Feb. 18

Ben Johnson Auditorium – 400 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. An emailed appointment timeframe for those ages 65-69 will be sent in the order in which pre-registration was received.

While pre-registration is not required, it is essential to minimizing wait times and in accurate vaccine allocation. If you are unable to pre-register but are 65 and older, you are eligible to receive vaccine.

Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information.