LSU Health Shreveport adds extra dates to give 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport has announced three additional dates to offer the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to residents 70 and older.

According to the LSUHS Center for Emerging Viral Threats, the dates will be Monday, Feb. 1, Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Second dose vaccines will be administered given on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Wednesday, Feb.3 and Thursday, Feb. 4. People who received their first vaccine at the State Fair Grounds between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 should report 21 days from the date of their first vaccine to get their second vaccine.

If you did not receive your first dose of vaccine at the State Fair Grounds, you are not eligible to receive your second dose at the State Fair Grounds.

All vaccinations, the first and second dose, will take place between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at multiple drive-thru stations in the large parking lot at Fair Grounds Field on 3701 Hudson.

While pre-registration is requested, it is not required. To preregister or to get updates on locations and dates for vaccine clinics visit the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.