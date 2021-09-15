LSU Health Shreveport alumni among civilian SpaceX crew on historic civilian space mission

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An LSU Health Shreveport alum is among the crew aboard the historic SpaceX mission that launched four civilians into orbit Wednesday.

“I’m just, I’m so excited, and any jitters or the good kind,” said Hayley Arceneaux, a 2016 LSU Health Shreveport graduate who survived childhood cancer.

“She’s breaking a lot of firsts for space the first cancer survivor, the first PA the first person with a prosthetic limb to go up in space,” Rebecca Clawson, Arceneaux’s Assistant professor at LSU Health. “She’s a motivated student. She has an energy and a zest about her that is incredible, lifts up people around her.”

Arceneaux is the chief medical officer on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission and also the youngest American to visit space as part of the Inspiration 4 launch, named after the four-member space mission that’s aiming to bring awareness and raise over $200,000 for St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital, where Arceneaux was cured of childhood cancer in the early 2000s.

“Remember we used to collect Coke tabs to raise money for St. Jude. We were four and five. It’s crazy to think that she’s 29 years old now raising $200,000 million for St. Jude research,” said Arcenaux’s childhood friend, McKenzie LeBlanc.

The ones who know her work ethic, surely aren’t surprised by her achievement.

“It didn’t surprise me at all when I hear Hayley was going to space,” LeBlanc said. “I remember when I was in kindergarten, I brought Haley to show and tell because I was just proud of my friend and all that she was going through and she’s just so strong she was with her cancer battle. She makes me want to become a better health care provider and a physical therapist.”

“We could not be prouder of Hayley, getting selected to do this,” Clawson said.