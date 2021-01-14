LSU Health Shreveport announces coronavirus vaccine allocation depleted

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport says they have run out of their allocated vaccine supply as of Thursday “due to tremendous community demand.”

“We are hopeful our vaccine allocation will increase in the near future,” the hospital said in a statement released late Thursday afternoon, adding that individuals who had an appointment to receive the vaccine Friday or next week will be notified via email of their rescheduled appointment.

The announcement comes two days after LSU Health Shreveport received just over 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and began distributing doses to those 70 and older at a drive-through site at Fairground Field. Thousands lined up on the first day.

Those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine will be able to receive their second vaccination at the same location where they received the first. They will be notified by email of their appointment time to receive their second vaccine.

LSU Health Shreveport says it will provide an update as quickly as possible on vaccine availability.