LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor shares support of President Trump at RNC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On day one of the Republican National Convention, the Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport shared his support of President Trump’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Monday night, Dr. G.E. Ghali praised Trump for clearing the red tape for testing and drug approvals.

“I feel uniquely positioned to share how President Trump’s decisive leadership lead to a rapid and efficient response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Ghali said. “I know this as a health professional and as someone who has recovered from COVID himself.”

