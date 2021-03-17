LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor “strongly denies” reported allegations of sexual discrimination

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – The chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport has released a statement in response to reports that he is under investigation for allegations involving sexual discrimination.

The Advocate reported on Monday that a Title IX investigation has been launched into the allegations against Dr. G.E. Ghali, which were documented in a report delivered to the LSU Board of Supervisors within the past two weeks.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard told The Advocate that the university had previously been made aware of allegations involving Ghali that were “evaluated by the administration at that time and discussed with Dr. Ghali,” and that the latest allegations were brought to light as part of a round of evaluations requested by the Board of Supervisors of a number of campus leaders. The allegations raised during that process prompted an ongoing review, Ballard told the newspaper.

“I strongly deny the limited reference in the report to sexism and welcome a thorough investigation,” Ghali said in a statement released early Tuesday afternoon that acknowledged he has received the report.

“The report recognizes my role in bringing financial stability to the institution and acknowledges my commitment to diversity and inclusion. The report further notes the diverse and talented leadership team that has been assembled as well as my leadership in ‘righting the ship’ at LSU Health Shreveport.”

Ghali, a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon, took over the chancellorship of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport in 2016. The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a two-year contract extension for him in 2019.

Click here to read The Advocate’s full report about the investigation, which comes at a time when the university is grappling with criticism over the system’s handling of past allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct on the Baton Rouge campus.