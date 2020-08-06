LSU Health Shreveport chancellor tests positive for COVID-19 days after briefing with governor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Days after appearing at one of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus briefings in Baton Rouge, LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released Thursday, Dr. Ghali tested positive on Sunday, three days after the governor’s Thursday news conference.

“Dr. G. E. Ghali, Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport, sends his thanks to all those who have extended their well wishes for his recovery of COVID-19,” said spokesperson Lisa Babin. “Dr. Ghali tested positive on Sunday after experiencing a slight cough and fever. He received treatment and has convalesced.”

Ghali told the Shreveport Times Thursday afternoon that he called Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Alex Billioux after he tested positive, and that Billioux determined the governor “didn’t have significant exposure because they were wearing masks and social distancing.”

KTAL/KMSS has reached out to the governor’s office for comment on what additional measures, if any, have been taken since learning of Dr. Ghali’s positive test result.

Gov. Edwards has held two more briefings since then.

