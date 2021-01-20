The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer fast, accurate COVID-19 testing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer fast and accurate coronavirus testing at multiple locations across North Louisiana.

LSUHS is currently offering testing at the following sites:

LSU Health Shreveport Testing Dates and Sites

No pre-registration or appointment is required for this PCR COVID-19 test. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.

All testing occurs inside the vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. Walk-ups are also permitted.

The presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test. Insurance information is requested but not required.

Those that do not have medical insurance are still eligible to receive a COVID test at any LSUHS site.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss