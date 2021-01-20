LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer fast, accurate COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer fast and accurate coronavirus testing at multiple locations across North Louisiana.

LSUHS is currently offering testing at the following sites:

LSU Health Shreveport Testing Dates and Sites

No pre-registration or appointment is required for this PCR COVID-19 test. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.

All testing occurs inside the vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. Walk-ups are also permitted.

The presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test. Insurance information is requested but not required.

Those that do not have medical insurance are still eligible to receive a COVID test at any LSUHS site.