LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer free coronavirus testing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to find out if you have the coronavirus LSU Health Shreveport is providing free testing this week at multiple locations.
No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.
LSUHS will offer testing at the following locations:
The State Fairgrounds
- 3701 Hudson Ave. – Shreveport – Blue lot near the baseball stadium
- Jan. 6, Jan. 8, and Jan. 9
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre St. – Shreveport
- Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport
- Jan. 7
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Office of Senator Katrina Jackson
- 4106 Desiard – Monroe
- Jan. 5
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Tallulah Elementary School
- 1100 Johnson St. – Tallulah
- Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
All testing occurs inside your vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.
While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test.
