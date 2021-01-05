The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer free coronavirus testing

Local

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to find out if you have the coronavirus LSU Health Shreveport is providing free testing this week at multiple locations.

No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.

LSUHS will offer testing at the following locations:

The State Fairgrounds

  • 3701 Hudson Ave. – Shreveport – Blue lot near the baseball stadium
  • Jan. 6, Jan. 8, and Jan. 9
  • 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

  • 1500 Pierre St. – Shreveport
  • Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport
  • Jan. 7
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Office of Senator Katrina Jackson

  • 4106 Desiard – Monroe
  • Jan. 5
  • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tallulah Elementary School

  • 1100 Johnson St. – Tallulah
  • Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All testing occurs inside your vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.

While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test.

