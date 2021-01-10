LSU Health Shreveport delays COVID-19 vaccinations until Tuesday due to weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is delaying the start date of administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 70-years-old and above until Tuesday due to possible winter weather conditions.

LSU Health Shreveport says due to the number of people who have pre-registered to receive the vaccine, a date and time will be emailed instructing them when to arrive for their vaccine.

Anyone who does not receive an email by 6 p.m. on Sunday providing their vaccine appointment time has provided an incorrect email. Those individuals will receive a text before 6 p.m. on Monday of their appointment time on Jan. 13-15.

Anyone interested in getting the vaccine should pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu. Pre-registration is required and essential to minimizing wait time.

Everyone seeking to get the vaccine should:

Bring their ID and insurance information even though they are pre-registered

Wear a mask

Wear clothing with easy access to the upper arm where the vaccine will be administered.

Where: Fairground Field located at 3701 Hudson. Go to the parking area of the Fairground that runs alongside Interstate 20.

When: Tuesday-Friday the week of January 12-15 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Plan to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.

Individuals will remain in the car to receive the vaccine allowing for the safest interaction between those receiving and giving the vaccine.

If you pre-registered and you are under the age of 70, please note you are NOT eligible to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at this time. Do not come to the Fairgrounds until your age has been announced as being eligible to receive the vaccine per CDC and LDH guidelines.