LSU Health Shreveport expands free COVID-19 testing through end of December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing locations this week.

The new testing sites are in addition to locations announced last week. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even those who are not experiencing symptoms are encouraged to get tested to know their COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others. Oschner LSU Health says testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Testing will be available at the following locations, dates, and times:

Note: Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

Monday, December 28

Hattie Perry Park Community Center

4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29

Querbes Park & Community Center

3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Wednesday, December 30

Querbes Park & Community Center

3500 Beverly Place, Shreveport

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport – Blue lot near the baseball stadium

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 31

Old Chevyland Parking Lot

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.