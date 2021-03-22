LSU Health Shreveport expands vaccination hours as eligibility widens to all essential workers in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport has expanded its vaccination site hours now that all essential workers in Louisiana are eligible for the vaccine.

This expansion includes people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy, and other essential jobs.

Newly eligible populations also include postal, transportation, judiciary, and media workers, faculty and staff of institutes of higher education, and more frontline government workers. This group, called Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two, covers essential workers not previously eligible.

LSU Health Shreveport’s updated hours for their vaccination site are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Those who are eligible to get the vaccine will also be able to get their shot from 5 p.m through 9 p.m. at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus on Linwood Avenue.

“The important point here is that the service sector is very public-facing. These are people you interact with on a regular basis,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport Director of Community Testing and Vaccine Distribution.

Vanchiere notes that there has been talk about a fourth vaccine called AstraZeneca that could be approved in the U.S. in the next month or so.

“As we get more vaccines, that is more tools in our toolbox. And so more is better in that sense. We like to have those tools available.”

LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 51,000 doses of the vaccine, averaging about eight to nine thousand per week.

“People now are becoming more comfortable because they’ve seen that more people have gotten the vaccine and they’re doing well. And they’re actually being able to have benefit of that, not having to wear a mask. Being able to gather in small social groups, things like that.”

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Tuesday, March 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., open to public

1ST dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Wednesday – Friday, March 24 – 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Educators & Healthcare workers only

1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine