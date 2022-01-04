LSU Health Shreveport moves community COVID-19 testing, vaccination site to fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Shreveport Center for Emerging Viral Threats is temporarily moving its community COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts from its Chevyland location on Linwood Ave. back to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in order to reduce wait times.

The move comes after days of long lines at LSUHSC’s Chevyland testing and vaccination site amid a fifth surge of COVID-19 due to the rapid-spreading omicron variant. LSU Health Shreveport had closed the large-scale vaccination site at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in April 2021 as cases began to ease and moved testing and vaccination operations to the Chevyland location.

LSUHSC says the temporary move back to the fairgrounds, starting Wednesday, will allow them to accommodate more individuals daily.

“It is critical to the effectiveness of area hospitals and urgent/quick care facilities that asymptomatic individuals NOT utilize Emergency Rooms (ER) or Urgent Care facilities for COVID testing,” LSUHSC said in a statement announcing the move to the fairgrounds site at 3701 Hudson Ave.

“The Louisiana State Fairgrounds location will return to a high throughput, multiple lane site like the one set up when vaccines became available in early 2021. The Louisiana National Guard, CHRISTUS Health, Willis-Knighton Health System, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and the Louisiana Department of Health continue to be essential partners in support of the LSUHS CEVT testing and vaccination efforts in Northwest Louisiana.”

PCR Tests for COIVD-19, COVID vaccinations, booster shots, and third doses, will all be available at the Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with gates closing at 4:30 p.m. Test results will be available within 24-48 hours, with PCR tests being the “gold standard” for accuracy. Pre-registration is not required for testing.