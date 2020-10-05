The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LSU Health Shreveport offers free coronavirus testing during October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will be offering free coronavirus testing at multiple locations throughout the month of October.

No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.

LSUHS will provide testing at the following locations:

Mondays

  • The Health Hut
  • 310 W. Mississippi Ave., Ruston
  • Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26
  • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesdays

  • BPCC
  • North parking lot, facing Building A, Bossier City
  • Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27
  • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursdays

  • Galilee Baptist Church
  • 1500 Pierre St., Shreveport
  • Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport
  • Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fridays

  • LSU-Shreveport
  • North Lot in front of Heritage Center, Shreveport
  • Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30
  • 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturdays

  • Tallulah Elementary School, every other week
  • 1100 Johnson St., Tallulah
  • Oct. 10 and Oct. 24
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

All testing occurs inside your vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.

