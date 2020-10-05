LSU Health Shreveport offers free coronavirus testing during October
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will be offering free coronavirus testing at multiple locations throughout the month of October.
No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.
LSUHS will provide testing at the following locations:
Mondays
- The Health Hut
- 310 W. Mississippi Ave., Ruston
- Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26
- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tuesdays
- BPCC
- North parking lot, facing Building A, Bossier City
- Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27
- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Thursdays
- Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre St., Shreveport
- Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport
- Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fridays
- LSU-Shreveport
- North Lot in front of Heritage Center, Shreveport
- Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30
- 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Saturdays
- Tallulah Elementary School, every other week
- 1100 Johnson St., Tallulah
- Oct. 10 and Oct. 24
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
All testing occurs inside your vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.