LSU Health Shreveport offers free coronavirus testing during October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will be offering free coronavirus testing at multiple locations throughout the month of October.

No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.

LSUHS will provide testing at the following locations:

Mondays

The Health Hut

310 W. Mississippi Ave., Ruston

Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesdays

BPCC

North parking lot, facing Building A, Bossier City

Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursdays

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre St., Shreveport

Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport

Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fridays

LSU-Shreveport

North Lot in front of Heritage Center, Shreveport

Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturdays

Tallulah Elementary School, every other week

1100 Johnson St., Tallulah

Oct. 10 and Oct. 24

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

All testing occurs inside your vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.

