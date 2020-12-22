LSU Health Shreveport offers free COVID-19 testing through end of December
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will continue to offer free coronavirus testing at multiple locations through the end of December.
No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.
LSUHS will provide testing at the following locations:
The State Fairgrounds
- 3701 Hudson Ave. – Shreveport – Blue lot near the baseball stadium
- Dec 24, Dec 26, Dec 28, Dec 30
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre St. – Shreveport
- Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport
- Dec. 24
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
LSU-Shreveport
- 1 University Place – Shreveport – North Lot in front of Heritage Center
- Dec. 25
- 8 a.m. – 12 .p.m.
Old Chevyland Parking Lot
- 2627 Linwood Ave. – Shreveport
- Dec. 31
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Office of Senator Katrina Jackson
- 4106 Desiard – Monroe
- Dec. 23
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tallulah Elementary School
- 1100 Johnson St. – Tallulah
- Dec. 26
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
All testing occurs inside vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.
While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.