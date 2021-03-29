LSU Health Shreveport offers limited COVID-19 vaccine schedule due to Easter holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will offer a limited COVID-19 vaccine schedule this week due to the Easter holiday.

All LSUHS vaccine sites will be closed on Monday, March 29. They will also be closed from Friday, April 2 through Monday, April 5.

Also as of Monday, March 29 anyone age 16 years and older is eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, with those age 16-18 limited to receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

LSUHS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at the following dates and times:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership) – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Tuesday, March 30

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

J&J vaccine

Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

EDUCATORS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY

Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana State Fairgrounds – 3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport

Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

Stonewall Baptist Church – 807 Eastman St., Bossier City

Tuesday, March 30

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Moderna vaccine

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

In order to accommodate those who work standard hours throughout the workweek, several changes have been made to the vaccination schedule which may delay the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for some individuals. This will not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information when they come to any site for vaccination.