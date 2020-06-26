LSU Health Shreveport offers more free COVID-19 testing sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you want to get tested for COVID-19 LSU Health Shreveport will be offering more free testing sites across the ArkLaTex.

Testing, which is open to Louisiana residents age two and older, will be available at the following sites:

Friday, June 26 – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Union Masonic Hall on 5632 Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA.

– from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Union Masonic Hall on 5632 Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA. Thursday, July 2 – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA.

– from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA. Tuesday, July 7 – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caddo Fire District 8 – Station #4 on 18855 Virginia St., Ida, LA.

– from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caddo Fire District 8 – Station #4 on 18855 Virginia St., Ida, LA. Thursday, July 9 – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA.

There will also be two COVID-19 testing sites set up for Saturday, July 11:

Minden – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at David Raines Community Health Center on 128 Homer Rd.

Greenwood – from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Open Range Fellowship on 9950 US-80.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status.

If you want to be tested bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

All upcoming COVID-19 testing sites and details can also be found at www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.