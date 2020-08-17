The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

LSU Health Shreveport offers more free COVID-19 testing this week

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport is continuing its effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus by offering free testing.

COVID-19 testing will be offered this week at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 18 – 8 a.m. until noon at Former DeSoto High School on 1216 Old Jefferson Highway in Mansfield
  • Thursday, Aug. 20 – from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport

There testing occurs inside your vehicle and no pre-registration required.

Results will be processed within 48-72 hours by the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSUHS.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss