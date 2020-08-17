LSU Health Shreveport offers more free COVID-19 testing this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport is continuing its effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus by offering free testing.

COVID-19 testing will be offered this week at the following locations:

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – 8 a.m. until noon at Former DeSoto High School on 1216 Old Jefferson Highway in Mansfield

– 8 a.m. until noon at Former DeSoto High School on 1216 Old Jefferson Highway in Mansfield Thursday, Aug. 20 – from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport

There testing occurs inside your vehicle and no pre-registration required.

Results will be processed within 48-72 hours by the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSUHS.

