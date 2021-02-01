SPD identifies suspect in machete attack at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport that wounded 2, including his mother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they are still looking for the man believed to have walked into Oschner LSU Health Shreveport early Monday afternoon and attacked his mother and another employee with a large knife.

Zaokoye Chatman, 27, is wanted in connection with a attack on his mother and another employee at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport early Monday afternoon in which police say he used a “large knife.” Police note that the above image of Chatman is not his most recent photo and that he currently has short dreadlocks. (Photo source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police said both victims underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries, but they are expected to survive. According to a statement released late Monday night, investigators are working on getting warrants for 27-year-old Zaokoye Chatman on multiple charges in connection with the attack.

SPD releaseda photo of Chatman late Monday night, noting that it is not his most recent photo and that he currently has short dreadlocks.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. The hospital was locked down as police converged on the hospital, but police say they say later confirmed using surveillance video that he fled the scene in an older model green Saturn SUV.

Family members turned to local media Monday afternoon to plead with Chatman to turn himself in.

“We all love you and we want you to do the right thing. Turn yourself in, now,” Juanita Walker said to reporters outside the hospital early Monday evening, identifying herself as Zaokoye Chatman’s aunt.

“When he was in the military, he got out on a medical and I don’t know what caused him to act like he did,” Walker said when asked why he might have done this. “But I just want you to turn yourself in, I’m pleading with you, I’m begging with you, O’Shawn,” Walker said, addressing her nephew by his family nickname. “It hurts my heart for you to be going through this, so please turn yourself in, I don’t want anybody else to get hurt.

Anthony Chatman said his nephew just is not stable right now because he had not been taking his medication.

“He has a psychological problem. Right now I was thinking he was in Denver Colorado. I didn’t think he was here. He has lost his frame of mind. He thinks he’s back in Iraq I would assume. He’s supposed to be on his medication but he hasn’t been on his medication.”

“The safety of our team, patients and community is our greatest priority,” Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport said in a statement released just before 4 p.m. “An incident occurred at our Kings Highway Campus at approximately 2:30 p.m. today. Local law enforcement was immediately dispatched and hospital security initiated a Code Silver” for the safety of patients, visitors, staff, and providers. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will be sharing additional updates as available.”

The hospital issued an updated statement at 4:40 p.m. saying an “All Clear” was issued at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.