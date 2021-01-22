LSU Health Shreveport providing COVID-19 vaccines to citizens on Jan. 25 & Jan. 26

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport says it will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for citizens 70-years-old and above on Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26 at the Fairgrounds.

The provision of 975 daily doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be from the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

CHRISTUS CEO and CMO, Steen Trawick, M.D., chose to collaborate with LSU Health Shreveport in an effort to expedite community vaccination by using an established and efficient mechanism of distribution.

Prior to LSU Health Shreveport depleting their vaccine allocation, they were vaccinating over 1,000 individuals daily. CHRISTUS is providing a shipment of vaccines received this week, as well as additional staff to LSU Health Shreveport to assist in administering the vaccine.

“Our goal is to turn vaccine into vaccinations and get these doses administered as quickly as possible,” CHRISTUS CEO and CMO, Steen Trawick, M.D.

“Being able to partner with LSU Health Shreveport on such a monumental task is vital in vaccinating the most vulnerable in our community. We are stronger and more efficient working together in this battle against COVID-19.”

The only individuals who will be receiving the vaccine on Monday will those 70 years and above who already had appointments to receive vaccine before the LSU Health Shreveport vaccine allocation was depleted on January 14.

“It is imperative that we resume vaccine distribution to those 70 and over as these citizens are the most vulnerable to becoming critically ill if infected with COVID-19,” stated G. E. Ghali MD, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

“We are exceedingly grateful to Dr. Trawick and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System for their generosity and recognition that LSU Health Shreveport is well-positioned to disburse the vaccine quickly and safely with our drive-thru process.”

The LSUHS drive-thru vaccine model serves as a compliment to other vaccine distribution channels such as pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

“Louisiana needs every possible distribution channel to vaccinate all citizens as quickly as possible.” shared Dr. John Vanchiere, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Director of Vaccine Distribution for LSUHS.

“Our ability to safely deliver a large number of vaccinations daily is directly attributed to our ongoing partnership with the Louisiana National Guard, the Region 7 Office of Public Health, BPCC, and SUSLA.”

Citizens age 70 years and above who have not yet registered to receive the vaccine are encouraged to do so at www.lsuhs.edu. As soon as the vaccine becomes available, an email notification with an appointment date and time will be sent to each registrant.