LSU Health Shreveport still waiting on more COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport is still waiting for more doses of the coronvarius vaccine after running out of their supply last week.

LSUHS had received over 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute to those 70 and older at a drive-through site at Fairground Field but ran out on Thursday.

As of Tuesday LSUHS still has not received additional vaccine and therefore does not have a timeframe when vaccinations will resume at the Fairgrounds.

Anyone who was scheduled to receive his or her first COVID-19 vaccine the week of Jan.18 will be rescheduled through email as soon as more vaccine becomes available. You may also monitor when vaccinations resume at www.lsuhs.edu.

For those who have not yet registered to receive the vaccine, a registration link will be provided at www.lsuhs.edu once there is available vaccine.

If you have already received your first vaccine you will be receiving your second vaccine. This important second vaccine will be administered three weeks after the first vaccine at the same location where the original vaccination occurred.

Healthcare workers should return to their designated location for the second vaccine.