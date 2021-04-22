LSU Health Shreveport to close vaccination site at LA State Fairgrounds

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will be closing its large-scale vaccination site at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

According to LSUHS, the vaccine site is closing for the foreseeable future due to the arrival of the State Fair of Louisiana but will continue to offer drive-thru vaccine sites at the following locations:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership)

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Monday – Friday, April 26 – April 30, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport

NO VACCINE CLINICS

This location is closed until further notice due to the arrival of the Louisiana State Fair

A vaccination booth will be available at the LA State Fair on Saturday, May 1, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Kingdom Life Church

3089 Hwy 71, Campti

Tuesday, April 27, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Horseshoe Casino Parking Lot

711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

Friday, April 30, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Williams Memorial CME Temple

1501 Peabody St., Shreveport

Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Lane Chapel CME

1007 Norma St., Shreveport

Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral

4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

Saturday, May 1, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Eligibility extends to include all individuals 16 years of age and up. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present in person in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer or Moderna.

As per CDC and FDA recommendations, LSU Health Shreveport has chosen to pause offering of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until further information is made available.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site, and they will remain in the vehicle to receive the vaccine. Those who meet all qualifications but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

LSUHS will release new site locations as more information becomes available.