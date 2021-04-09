LSU Health Shreveport to give J & J vaccine this weekend at Brookshire Grocery Arena

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, the J & J vaccine will be administered on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at the following times:

Brookshire Grocery Arena – 2000 Centurylink Center Dr.

Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will also be available.

Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those ages 16 and up. All individuals age 18 years and up may receive a first dose of Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer or their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

On Saturday, April 10 first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral on 4725 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site, and they will remain in the vehicle to receive the vaccine.

Those that meet all qualifications, but who don’t have insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.