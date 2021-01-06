LSU Health Shreveport to give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older

A pharmacist holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Mass., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Health care workers and patients at nursing homes are part of the first phase of the introduction of the vaccine. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will give the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination to those who are 70 and older starting next week.

Per Governor Edwards’ direction, LSUHS will be offering the vaccine between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 – Friday, Jan. 15 in the parking area that runs alongside I-20 of the Fairground Field on 3701 Hudson.

Anyone interested in getting the vaccine must pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu. Pre-registration is required and essential to minimizing wait time.

Everyone seeking to get the vaccine should:

Bring their ID and insurance information even though they are pre-registered

Wear a mask

Wear clothing with easy access to your upper arm where the vaccine will be administered

You will remain in your car to receive the vaccine which will allow for the safest interaction between those receiving and giving vaccine.