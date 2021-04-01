LSU Health Shreveport to host post-holiday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will host a post-holiday COVID- 19 vaccine clinic following Easter Sunday.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, the Center of Emerging Viral Threats will be providing the Pfizer vaccine at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds to all eligible Louisiana residents.

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution site will be offering vaccinations to the community from 10 a.m through 6 p.m., on Monday.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site for vaccination.

Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, it is not required to receive a vaccine.

To pre-register, go to the LSU Health Shreveport. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site. You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

In the case of any delay in receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the effectiveness of the vaccine is not reduced.

Below are locations and dates for resident to get vaccinated:

Louisiana State Fairgrounds 3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

Monday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

Wednesday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., OPEN TO PUBLIC 1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff, and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

Wednesday, April 7 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY 1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Thursday & Friday, April 8 & 9 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY 1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Brookshire Grocery Arena

2000 Centurylink Center Drive, Bossier City

Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., OPEN TO PUBLIC Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Sunday, April 11 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., OPEN TO PUBLIC Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church 8200 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport

Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pfizer vaccine

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral 4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

Saturday, April 10 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine