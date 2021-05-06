Track COVID-19
LSU Health Shreveport to offer Pfizer vaccine to Bossier students 16 and older

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is offering all Bossier students the opportunity to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.

All students must be 16 years and older. Drive-through vaccine clinics will be set up at four high schools. Students will need to arrange for transportation.

Pre-registration and parental consent are required at https://www.lsuhs.edu/.

