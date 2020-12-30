LSU Health Shreveport to provide free COVID-19 testing in January

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will continue to offer free coronavirus testing at multiple locations in January.

No pre-registration or appointment is required for the COVID-19 test.

LSUHS will provide testing at the following locations:

The State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Ave. – Shreveport – Blue lot near the baseball stadium

Jan. 2, Jan. 4

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre St. – Shreveport

Sponsored by 100 Men of Shreveport

Dec. 31

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

LSU-Shreveport

1 University Place – Shreveport – North Lot in front of Heritage Center

Jan. 1

8 a.m. – 12 .p.m.

Old Chevyland Parking Lot

2627 Linwood Ave. – Shreveport

Dec. 31

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bossier Parish Community College

6220 East Texas St.

Jan. 5

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Office of Senator Katrina Jackson

4106 Desiard – Monroe

Jan. 6

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tallulah Elementary School

1100 Johnson St. – Tallulah

Jan. 1

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

All testing occurs inside your vehicle and results are provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab within 48-72 hours. The LSUHS EVT Lab has a 99.7% accuracy rate.

While insurance information is requested but not required, the presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test.