LSU Health Shreveport urges those 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine today

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is urging everyone who is 65 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccine today.

LSUHS is also encouraging others in the Priority Group 1B Tier One, including COVID emergency response personnel, local emergency response and law enforcement, to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

As seen around the U.S., vaccine availability is unpredictable so all of those who are eligible to get the vaccine should do so at the following location:

Wednesday, Feb. 10

8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Fair Grounds on 3701 Hudson Dr.

Vaccinations for Group 1B Tier One will also be available tomorrow in Mansfield:

Thursday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Former Walmart parking lot on 1043 Washington St.

While pre-registration is preferred, it is not required. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Everyone should bring their ID and insurance information.