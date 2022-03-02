SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an announcement Wednesday, LSUS officials stated they will not require masks inside campus facilities starting March 7.

Students, faculty, and others are still encouraged to wear masks. However, it will be optional in campus buildings starting Monday, including academic buildings and classrooms. Social distancing and capacity protocols will still be in place for classrooms and campus events.

Weekly tests are still required for unvaccinated faculty and staff through the end of the spring semester. Tests are available Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the first floor of the Business Education building.

LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark says, “We will continue to monitor trends and will make the determination to further alter our current mitigation efforts when the time is right for our campus.”

Proof of a negative test is required for some activities, including athletics and leadership positions. Students will receive confirmation of testing by email each time.

If proof of a positive COVID test is given within the past 90 days, then weekly tests will not be required. After the 90 days, weekly testing will begin unless they receive the vaccine. Proof of a positive test should be submitted through the Report Your Case page. Proof of vaccination should be submitted through the Vaccination Reporting Page.