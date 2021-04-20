LSU Shreveport to bring back cannabis course for spring 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University at Shreveport is offering a second session of the in-demand Careers in Cannabis course.

According to LSUS, the legal cannabis industry is projected to outpace all other industries in terms of job growth by 2030, and LSUS wants to be at the forefront to educate the region for the emerging market.

“As a higher education institution, it is our mission to prepare people in this region to receive the best education and skills to be successful in their future careers,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, vice-chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for LSU Shreveport, said.

“We are offering this course a second time because there is a demand in our region to continue the discussion and to provide much-needed education around the legal cannabis industry,” Lessiter said.

The four-week course will meet for two hours each week beginning May 11. A livestreaming option will be available for those who cannot attend in person or are uncomfortable being in a classroom due to COVID-19 concerns.

Topics covered by local industry experts will include growing hemp, basic plant biology, clinical research on cannabinoids, laws, and regulations and the marketing of cannabis products.

Based on the level of interest, LSUS says there may be more specialized courses in the future.