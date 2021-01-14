LSU Shreveport to offer “Careers in Cannabis” course in February

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University in Shreveport will offer a “Careers in Cannabis” course beginning in the Spring of 2021.

LSUS says, the legal cannabis industry is predicted to outpace all other industries in terms of job growth by 2030, and they want to be at the forefront regionally for education surrounding this new emerging market.

“Our mission as an institution of higher education is to ensure we are preparing people in this region to be successful in their future careers,” Vice-Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for Louisiana State University Shreveport Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., said in a statement Thursday.

“We are offering this course to gauge the level of interest in the community, and to also provide a much-needed discussion and education around the topic of the legal cannabis industry.”

The four-week course starts in February and will meet twice a week. A live-streaming option will be available for those who cannot attend in person, or who are uncomfortable being in the classroom setting in the current pandemic.

Topics covered by local industry specialists will include growing hemp, basic plant biology, basic and clinical research on cannabinoids, jobs, laws and regulations, and the marketing of products made with cannabis.

Based on the level of interest there may be future more specialized courses and for-credit programs in Chemistry, Law, Business, Agriculture, and more.

Three canna-tech companies currently operate in Shreveport at InterTech-1. Expansion of these companies with a qualified workforce is paramount, not only to the success of the company, but also to new workforce development opportunities that will form in this region around the cannabis industry.