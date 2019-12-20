LSU vs LA Tech men’s basketball game coming to CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City mayor, Lorenz Walker announced the men’s college basketball match-up between LSU and Louisiana Tech will be hosted at the CenturyLink Center November 24, 2020.

“The City built this (CenturyLink) because we wanted to improve the quality of life for the area and enhance tourism. We’ve had major concert performances and sporting events here. Today we’re announcing this big sporting event,” said Mayor Walker.

The Mayor unveiled the official poster announcement showing the event being organized and promoted by Russ Potts Productions, Inc., a nationally renowned marketing firm specializing in producing major college and professional sporting events.

Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau President, Stacy Brown says you couldn’t ask for a better venue, time frame or location to host the game.

“This is a great opportunity for people to expand their holiday season, have a great time with family and friends or just to travel back in for this exciting match-up.”

Tickets for the November 24th game next year will be available early spring. Details on opportunities for fans and local businesses to partner by purchasing corporate sponsorships and VIP packages will be announced in the coming months.

