LSU will sell alcohol at Tiger Stadium next fall

It’s official, LSU is allowed to sell alcohol at Tiger Stadium.

According to LSU officials, under the new policy that was voted on today, it provides each university in the SEC the opportunity to sell alcoholic beverages in public areas under certain parameters.

Officials continued by saying the university needs to fully review the new policy before it is enacted.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated released this statement on Twitter:

The Southeastern Conference detailed the revised alcohol policy below:

