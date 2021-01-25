LSUHS, CHRISTUS Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System are teaming up to make sure those 70 and older get the coronavirus vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at Galilee Baptist Church on 1500 Pierre Ave.

The event is targeting residents 70 and above who do not have the ability to register online. Everyone should bring their ID and insurance card.

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali said, “While our goal has always been to make the vaccine available to all citizens age 70 and over, pre-registration to receive the vaccine has and remains a key element to efficiently deliver the vaccine at the State Fairgrounds. We are blessed that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System shares our commitment to provide vaccine access to all citizens resulting in this alternate vaccination site at Galilee Baptist Church.”

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System CEO and CMO Dr. Steen Trawick said, “Our community has been hit hard by this virus. We see these vaccine clinics as a fulfillment of our mission to bring health and healing to our community. Our goal with this additional vaccine clinic is to increase access and decrease fear surrounding the vaccine.”