LSUHS expands Pfizer vaccine trial to children under the age of 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport has now expanded the Pfizer vaccine trial to children who are under the age of 12.

On Monday LSUHS began the Pfizer-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine study for children ages 5 to 11. The trial for this age group is currently full based on the initial goals established by Pfizer. To get on the waiting list, should Pfizer expand the number of participants, go to https://is.gd/SHVCOVIDVaccineStudy.

Currently, there are 84 sites involved in the Pfizer clinical trial that will enroll approximately 2,200 children. LSU Health Shreveport remains the only north Louisiana site for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial.

LSUHS will begin enrollment of 2-4-year-olds in a few weeks followed shortly thereafter by 6-24-month-olds. To sign up to participate in these age groups, go to https://is.gd/SHVCOVIDVaccineStudy.

The trial remains a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of an mRNA vaccine to prevent serious illness due to the SARS-CoV2 virus. The vaccine will be administered by injection and the study will last for two years. Further details of the study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov.

LSU Health Shreveport discoveries licensed by global biopharma firm BioNTech serve as a key building block of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

This vaccine study requires that participants be in good general health and have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19. An assessment by the principal investigator of this study will determine an individual’s risk for contracting the COVID-19 by understanding participants of lifestyle and all medical conditions.

Anyone who is interested in being a part of this vaccine trial should fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey. The survey can be found on the LSU Health Shreveport website at lsuhs.edu/coronavirus.