LSUHS, GSU sign MOU to establish Guaranteed Interview Program in School of Medicine

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and Grambling State University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a Guaranteed Interview Program.

The MOU was signed Thursday, Oct. 8 in the Black and Gold Room in the Favrot Student Union on the GSU campus.

The agreement represents the desire of both parties to increase the number of African American and Hispanic students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Louisiana who apply to the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine. The goal is for these students to subsequently be accepted for admission and graduate from medical school.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, Jr. said, “The mission of Grambling State University has always been to create opportunities that facilitate scholarly advancement. The MOU with LSU Health Shreveport creates a seamless pathway for our students to pursue advanced degrees in the medical sciences.”

The Guaranteed Interview Program attests that GSU students who meet specified criteria included in the MOU will be invited to interview with the Admissions Committee of the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine.

Dr. G.E. Ghali said, “This landmark agreement provides LSU Health Shreveport an opportunity to propel our message that every student belongs to our learning communities, and it further helps us increase the percentage of African American and Hispanic students who apply, matriculate, and ultimately graduate from our institution.”

Those who signed the agreement were: LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali, DDS, MD, Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, JD, Dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, David Lewis, MD, and Chair of Admission for the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine, Shane Barton, MD.

The MOU is effective July 1, 2021 and shall remain in effect until terminated by either Party.

