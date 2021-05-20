LSUHS offering COVID-19 vaccine to Bossier middle school students

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will soon be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to middle school students in Bossier Parish.

According to Bossier Parish Schools, students ages 12 years and older will have the opportunity to receive vaccinations after school hours from Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26.

Employees, family and community members are also welcome to receive the vaccine at any one of six vaccination sites:

Benton Middle and Greenacres

Monday, May 24 – 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Return for second dose Monday, June 14

Cope and Haughton Middle

Tuesday, May 25 – 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Return for second dose Tuesday, June 15

Elm Grove Middle and Rusheon

Wednesday, May 26 – 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Return for second dose Wednesday, June 16

Parents should accompany their children 12-15 years of age. Pre-registration is requested but not required at https://www.lsuhs.edu, although electronic consent is mandatory for students older than 15 if a parent is not present.

To ensure a child receives the COVID-19 vaccine, the following instructions will be helpful:

Click on student 18 years old (even if they are 18) for at-school vaccination

Click on I ask that the COVID-19 vaccine be given to my child for whom I am authorized to make this request

Select Bossier Parish School Board

Select the school your child attends

If you are unable to make the dates for the second round of vaccine, you can go Monday-Friday to the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (former Chevyland dealership) at 2627 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport. Hours may vary.