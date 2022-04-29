SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Medical researchers were honored at LSU Health Shreveport’s Fourth Annual Research Celebration Thursday night.

The event, held in the atrium at LSUHS, honored 40 people from different departments for their contributions to medical research.

Dr. Chris Kevil says millions of federal dollars are poured into the area to fund important research.

“It’s important because research, scientific research, not only drives our local economy, it drives our national economy. In addition to that, it also provides innovation and new insight to diseases that plague us all in particular. The pandemic that we’ve been experiencing was really important for us to do research so that we can understand how it affects us and create new ways to treat it.”

Kevil says that the research at LSUH Shreveport has attracted more faculty to the campus and he expects that growth to continue.